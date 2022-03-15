News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man to stand trial accused of having knives at bus station

Peter Walsh

Published: 3:31 PM March 15, 2022
King's Lynn magistrates court/crown court Picture: Chris Bishop

Christopher Streather is due to stand trial at King's Lynn Magistrates Court accused of having weapons at Lynn Bus Station. - Credit: Chis Bishop

A man accused of having a selection of knives at a Norfolk bus station has had his case adjourned.

Christopher Streather, 46, has been charged with six counts of possessing a knife or sharply pointed articles - four kitchen knives, a bread knife and a screwdriver - at King's Lynn bus station.

Streather, from Corby, has denied the offences, said to have happened on March 7 this year, and is due to stand trial at King's Lynn Magistrates Court on April 12.

The defendant was due to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court for a bail application on Tuesday (March 15) but the matter was adjourned,

Streather will next appear before city magistrates on March 23.




