Vandals smash up ticket office at miniature railway

A miniature railway ticket office was damaged by vandals last week. Photo: King's Lynn and District SME King's Lynn and District SME

Model enthusiasts have been left devastated after vandals attacked their miniature railway.

King's Lynn and District Society of Model Engineers runs a 7.25-gauge railway, which travels on 207m of track around the grounds of Lynnsport.

The set-up features a two-platform station, turntable, tunnel and an engine shed.

Lynnsport Miniature Railway received a call from Lynnsport, where one of its stations is located, on the morning of Friday August 2, to say the premises had been broken into and the ticket office had been damaged.

After hearing the news, the railway's membership secretary Jason Carter headed straight down to the scene where he found the office's windows smashed and wooden panels kicked in.

Replacement glass has been ordered with most damage to the office's structure repaired on the same day it was found.

Mr Carter said: "The railway is beside a skate park and I think you get a lot of anti-social behaviour coming from there."

The incident is not the first time that the railway has been the subject of vandalism.

On several occasions last year, the group's ticket office clubhouse was broken into by a groups of vandals who left beer cans, cigarette ends and a football.

One member, Mike Lambert, said that as it was usually night time when the incidents occured, the criminals could not be identified despite being caught on CCTV.

He added that while the incidents generally caused a small amount of damage, they were a "real nuisance".

Mr Lambert said: "We are totally disgusted because there is no material or financial gain from doing it.

"I just don't think they've got anything better to do than spoil other people's fun."

A statement posted by the club on social media read: "What is the point in damaging other people's hard work? Especially a club run by volunteers trying to provide for our community, and this is what we get?"

The railway is now fundraising to increase security on site and has urged the public to report any suspicious behavior to either Lynnsport or themselves on 07393 681830.