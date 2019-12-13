Luxury toilets and brand new trailer stolen from industrial unit

Witnesses are being sought after 15 brand new Portaloo toilets were stolen along with machinery and trailers.

Police are seeking information after the thefts from a unit on the South Lowestoft Industrial Estate.

A police spokesman said: "A premises on Pinbush Road was broken into and a large amount of machinery and trailers for vehicles has been stolen."

The theft happened at some point between 4pm on Thursday, November 28, and 7am on Friday, November 29.

Among the items stolen were 15 Portaloo toilets, "all brand new", according to police and a brand new trailer that transported the Portaloos.

Police said that a Kensington event luxury toilets unit and a yellow/beige Groundhog unit were also stolen along with a black Groundhog unit that was later recovered but was damaged with no key.

If you witnessed the theft, saw any suspicious activity in the area on the times stated, you know of the whereabouts of the items or if you have been offered the items for sale call Halesworth police, quoting crime number 37/72218/19, on 101. Alternatively email David.Horne@suffolk.pnn.police.uk

