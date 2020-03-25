Luxury BMW sports car stolen from driveway

A luxury sports car has been stolen from the driveway of a home just outside of Norwich, along with keys and designer handbag.

At some point between 10.30pm on Monday, March 23 and 8am on Tuesday, March 24, a home on Peregrine Mews in Cringleford, near Norwich, was broken into.

The break-in saw a suspect or suspects steal a designer handbag and car keys before driving away in the victim’s car - a white BMW M3 sports car.

Police have now appealed for any witnesses to the burglary to come forward with any information, particularly those who have seen the vehicle in the past days.

The five-year-old car’s registration number is LS65 HFB.

Anybody with information regarding the incident should contact Det Con Jill Bunting at Norwich CID on 101, quoting crime reference 36/20954/20.

Alternatively, witnesses can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.