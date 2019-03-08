'There is a chance she could die' - Race against time to find missing dog Lulu

Residents in a north Norfolk village have joined together in a desperate search for a beloved dog, believed to have been stolen this morning.

Owner Brooke Oberton has said she is devastated after discovering her six-year-old miniature Yorkshire terrier, Lulu, was missing from her home in Marsham this morning (Saturday May 11).

The eighteen-year-old, of Old Norwich Road, has raised the dog since she was a puppy, just weeks old. Any she is especially concerned because Lulu suffers from a condition called liver shunt and needs regular medication.

Mark Oberton, Brooke's father, said the whole family has been "left in bits".

"She is a friendly little thing and there is no way she would have run off," he said.

"She does not stray from the people who brought her up and she never just wanders off.

"I believe she was stolen - I really do.

"We will do anything to get her back."

Dozens of villagers from Marsham, near Aylsham, have been out looking for Lulu since she disappeared from their home address at around 9.15am today.

She is described as very slight in size and weighing no more than 2lbs - due to her medical condition - and looks like a "typical miniature Yorkshire terrier".

Mr Oberton added: "She has had the condition ever since she was a pup but was only diagnosed when she was three.

"If she doesn't receive her medication, which she needs three times a day, then her body fills with toxins and she has fits. There is a chance she could die."

The family have reported the incident to Norfolk police.

A liver shunt occurs when an abnormal connection persists or forms between veins, allowing blood to bypass or shunt around the liver.

- If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Lulu please ring the police's non-emergency number 101 and quote the crime reference 36/31406/19 and today's date