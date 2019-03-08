Search

Man who assaulted two police officers in separate attacks within 48 hours appears in court

PUBLISHED: 13:20 21 May 2019 | UPDATED: 13:20 21 May 2019

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A former scaffolder assaulted two police officers in separate attacks within 48 hours of each other, a court has heard.

Luke Tuck, 32, had been taken to the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital by police following a suspected drug driving incident on April 23 this year.

Denise Holland, prosecuting, said his behaviour at hospital was "argumentative" and "disrespectful" resulting in him "walking away from the police".

Police catch up with him but he kicks out at one of the officers' legs resulting in her falling to her knees.

She suffers bruising and reddening as a result.

On April 25 this year police are called to the defendant's address following an argument with his partner.

He is found on the roof "shouting" and "swearing".

He comes away from the roof and is arrested but bites the back of the officer's gloved right hand and continues to do so despite being told to stop.

The officer has red marks to forearm as well as reddening to the back of his right hand and a cut to his finger.

The defendant made no comment in interview.

But Tuck, of Highfields, Tharston, appeared at court on Tuesday (May 21) when he admitted two counts of assault by beating of an emergency worker, on April 23 and April 25 this year.

He also admitted possession of cannabis on April 25.

Ralph Gillam, mitigating, said Tuck had been a scaffolder who had a very serious accident at work four years ago and needed at least three operations as well as spending a year in a wheelchair.

Mr Gillam said he was "still coming to terms with that".

He tried to set up his own business 18 months ago but that failed.

The court heard his mental health had been suffering.

Mr Gillam said Tuck had handed himself into police stating he felt unwell and thought he had been drugged.

He was taken to hospital by police and asked to go to the toilet but became aggressive after he felt uncomfortable at the attention he was being given by officers.

The second assault happened after Tuck was being restrained in the ambulance following an argument with his partner.

Tuck was ordered to pay £25 compensation to each officer assaulted.

Forfeiture and destruction of the drugs was also ordered.

