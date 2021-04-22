Man kicked victim in head like 'taking football penalty'

Published: 7:30 AM April 22, 2021

A Norwich Crown Court jury is considering verdicts in trial of man accused of being in a conspiracy to steal Mercedes vans. Photo: Adrian Judd.

A man was left with a broken jaw after he was stamped on and his head kicked like someone taking a football penalty, a court heard.

Luke Elfleet, 36, was living at Aviary House, on Aylsham Road, Norwich, which is supported housing for the homeless, when he carried out the attack on another resident, Norwich Crown Court was told.

Ian James, prosecuting, said Elfleet went to the victim's room and punched him when he opened the door.

Mr James said the victim fell to the floor and Elfleet then started kicking and stamping on his head.

Mr James said the victim heard a twang to his jaw and was screaming for him to stop but Elfleet carried on the attack, describing one kick by Elfleet as being like he was taking a penalty shot.

He said the attack ended when a passer-by pulled Elfleet away.

Mr James said the victim had to undergo surgery for the broken jaw and had a metal plate and screws inserted.

He said that the victim had been left with a misaligned jaw and the attack had affected his mental health.

He now suffered from anxiety and depression and lived in fear.

The victim said that Elfleet had ruined his life and confidence.

Elfleet of Earlham Road, Norwich, admitted causing grievous bodily harm on January 3, 2020 and was jailed for 40 months.

Sentencing him, Judge Katharine Moore told Elfleet the attack had left his victim fearful and said: "His life has been blighted by your attack."

She said he had used his foot as a weapon and it was a sustained and repeated attack: "This was someone in their own room, in effect his own home."

However she gave Elfleet credit for his plea and the fact that any time in custody during the Covid pandemic was difficult. She also made a restraining order for Elfleet not to go to Aviary House.

Lori Tucker, for Elfleet, said since being remanded he was tackling his drug addiction and making good progress and had been given enhanced prisoner status.

She said that while on remand he had contracted Covid and had to endure lockdown conditions and being confined to his cell for long periods.