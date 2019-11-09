Search

Advanced search

Teen download pornographic images of children to see how 'messed up people were'

09 November, 2019 - 06:30
Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A teenager downloaded pornographic images of children because he wanted to know "how messed up people were".

Luke Chapman, 18, of Spirketts Lane, Harleston, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Friday, November 8 charged with two counts of making indecent pictures of a child.

It came after more than 1,000 pictures and videos of children aged between two and 13 were found in his procession.

Ashley Petchey, prosecuting, said that Chapman had used the Tor network, a browser used for accessing the dark web, to search for pornographic images because he was interested to see how easy it would have been to access them and to see how "messed up people were".

Chapman was reported to police on June 5 this year after he attempted to upload images he had downloaded from Tor using a Google email address.

Officers were able to track the email address back to Chapman and attended his address.

You may also want to watch:

The student, who lives with his parents, had been at school at the time of the call but officers were able to carry out a search warrant confiscating electronic devices.

Chapman was visited at school by officers who seized his mobile phone where the images and videos were discovered.

The court heard how in the past year he had become addicted to downloading the images but he did not gain any sexual pleasure from doing so.

He admitted to sending the pictures to some others but only did so because he did not want to be friends with them anymore.

Chapman's defence, Damien Moore, said the charges fell beyond magistrates' powers and must be sent to crown court.

Chapman pleaded guilty to the charges and will be sentenced at Norwich Crown Court.

He has also been added to the sexual offenders register.

Most Read

Bridge closed after parts were found to be rotten

The bridge has been closed after it was deemed unsafe by a Norfolk County Council inspector. Picture; Archant

Television comedians Whitehouse and Mortimer tuck into meat pie while filming for BBC

Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse, who spent time in Sheringham filming the third series of their hit TV show, Gone Fishing. Photo: OWL POWER/BBC

Neighbours describe their ‘hell’ at living near to appalling woman

Anne Egglestone, who has been jailed for two years Picture: Norfolk Police

Concern for young woman who has gone missing in Lowestoft

Yasmin Page. PIC: Suffolk Constabulary.

Angry Farke blasts Buendia’s ‘nursery’ mistake in City’s 2-0 Watford defeat

Emi Buendia's early error proved costly in Norwich City's 2-0 Premier League defeat to Watford Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

EastEnders’ Phil Mitchell spotted at seafood restaurant

Steve McFadden, who plays Phil Mitchell in EastEnders, was spotted in Wells-next-the-Sea where he visited Wells Crab House. Picture: Victoria Pertusa/PA

Police cordon in place on busy Norwich road

Police on Dereham Road in Norwich following an incident. Picture Facebook/RussellStCommunityAreaResident'sAssociatioCommittee

11 of the best Christmas markets coming to Norfolk

These are some of the best Christmas markets coming to Norfolk Credit: Getty Images

Two men stabbed in fight outside shop

Two men were stabbed after a fight broke out near the Norwich Shopper off Dereham Road. PIcture: Dominic Gilbert

Cafe Britannia owner collapses with debts of more than £600,000

Cafe Britannia was owned by Britannia Enterprises which has fallen into liquidation. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I wanted to stay alive’- Asylum seekers on why they came to Norwich

Asylum seekers in Norwich share their stories of life in the city. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a 2-0 Premier League defeat against Watford

Tom Trybull tries to test the Watford backline in Norwich City's 2-0 Premier League defeat Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Bridge closed after parts were found to be rotten

The bridge has been closed after it was deemed unsafe by a Norfolk County Council inspector. Picture; Archant

Thousands enjoy ‘epic’ firework display which lights up Norwich

The 2019 Big Boom fireworks display Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Teen download pornographic images of children to see how ‘messed up people were’

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists