Cocaine and booze-fuelled driver hit 100mph in 25-mile police chase

Published: 5:30 AM January 30, 2021

A drink-driver led police on a 25-mile chase before finally losing control and crashing into a verge, a court heard.

Luke Allen, 26, who was a disqualified driver, refused to stop when police spotted him on Fifer's Lane, Old Catton, in a Ford Fiesta, in the early hours of December 18, 2020.

John Farmer, prosecuting at Norwich Crown Court, said Allen led police on a pursuit which stretched for about 25 miles.

He said Allen drove through Wroxham, Salhouse and Acle before ending up in South Walsham, when he lost control of the car and crashed into a grass verge.

Mr Farmer said that Allen tried to flee the scene, but was detained by officers.

Mr Farmer said that during the pursuit, which lasted about 30 minutes, Allen drove at speeds up to 100mph, and ignored road signs.

He said: "Fortunately this happened at 4.10 in the morning so the amount of traffic was very light."

He added: "He was disregarding all the rules of the road and was a continuous source of danger."

When arrested Allen admitted to police he was drunk and had taken cocaine and told officers that he was sorry.

Allen, of Town Green Loke, South Walsham, admitted dangerous driving, driving with excess alcohol, having no insurance and driving while disqualified.

The court heard he had a number of previous driving offences including another conviction for driving with excess alcohol in 2016.

Sentencing him, Judge Maureen Bacon told him: "Yet another judge is having to sentence you for yet more driving offences."

She added: "You had taken some cocaine as well as drink."

However she said that he deserved credit for his plea and said that a report said that he now realised the risk his driving had posed.

She imposed a three-year driving ban and a 15-month jail sentence, suspended for 22 months.

Judge Bacon also ordered him to do 250 hours unpaid work.

She warned him: "This is no soft touch. Take this chance and I hope your life will be all the better for it."

Laura Kenyon, for Allen, said that he would benefit from some intervention.

She said he was anxious about the prospect of going to jail.



