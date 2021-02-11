Enquiries continue into New Year's Eve rave

Published: 7:18 AM February 11, 2021

Images of Ludham Rave on New Years Eve. Image: Submitted - Credit: anonymous

Enquiries are continuing after a man was arrested in connection with a Norfolk rave which was stopped in its tracks on New Year's Eve.

Mixing desks and a generator were among equipment seized by police following the discovery of the unlicensed music event at Ludham which was in breach of coronavirus restrictions.

A total of 24 people were hit with fixed penalty notices after police shut down the unlicensed music event on Hall Road on December 31.

A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of organising an illegal gathering.

He was bailed by police until January 28.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said: "The man's bail has been extended while enquiries continue."











