Enquiries continue into New Year's Eve rave
Published: 7:18 AM February 11, 2021
- Credit: anonymous
Enquiries are continuing after a man was arrested in connection with a Norfolk rave which was stopped in its tracks on New Year's Eve.
Mixing desks and a generator were among equipment seized by police following the discovery of the unlicensed music event at Ludham which was in breach of coronavirus restrictions.
A total of 24 people were hit with fixed penalty notices after police shut down the unlicensed music event on Hall Road on December 31.
A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of organising an illegal gathering.
He was bailed by police until January 28.
A Norfolk Police spokesman said: "The man's bail has been extended while enquiries continue."