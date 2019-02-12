Search

Advanced search

Rocket Science Marketing

‘It was horrible’: School girl, 13, attacked as she gets off the bus

PUBLISHED: 14:28 20 February 2019

A 13-year-old school girl was attacked in Field Lane, Kessingland, as she got off the bus. Photo: Google.

A 13-year-old school girl was attacked in Field Lane, Kessingland, as she got off the bus. Photo: Google.

Archant

A heartbroken mother has spoken out after her 13-year-old daughter was subjected to a “totally unprovoked attack” as she got off the school bus.

The girl was left with a concussion and whiplash following the assault in Field Lane, Kessingland, on Wednesday, February 13, at around 3pm.

A video of the attack has been shared with this newspaper however it will not be published to protect the identity of the children involved.

In the footage the victim is punched in the face by a girl of a similar age who then repeatedly strikes her before throwing the girl to the floor.

Once on the floor the attacker continues to rain blows on the girl’s head and pulls her hair.

While the assault lasted around 15 seconds, the impact could be long lasting.

The girl’s mother, who wishes to remain anonymous, said: “She hasn’t been out since; she doesn’t want to go out.

“It was a totally unprovoked attack. My youngest girl came running in and said my daughter was being attacked.”

In the aftermath of the assault the 13-year-old victim was left with lumps on her head and “severe pain in her neck”.

Her mother added: “I took her to the doctor and she was diagnosed with a concussion. She has got a concussion and whiplash.”

The attack was filmed by another child and passed onto the mother, who was horrified by what she saw.

She added: “It’s heartbreaking, absolutely heartbreaking; there are no words. It was horrible, I showed my mum the video and she just cried.”

Suffolk police are aware of the attack and an investigation is now under way.

A police spokesman said: “We were called shortly after 3.15pm on Wednesday, February, following reports that a 13-year-old girl was pushed by a group of girls as she got off the bus ine Field lane, Kessingland.

“As the girl tried to walk away, another girl punched her to the face and head.

“Officer are currently carrying out enquiries and reviewing footage as part of this investigation.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Suffolk Police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/8926/19.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘We are forgotten’ - cupcake and champagne café in Norwich to close

Pepe Ong and Tracey Watt started Cupcakes and Bubbles almost 3 years ago. They are having to close down due to the footfall and the increase of rates. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

‘People are saying they won’t come back’- fears over car park impact sparks council response

Issues over fines handed out at Miller's Walk Car Park in Fakenham have been discussed by the town council. Picture: Matthew Usher.

This is when you can see the RAF Tornado flypast over Norfolk

Tornados will leave RAF Marham in Norfolk at approximately 1pm to embark on their flypast. Picture: Ian Burt

Body found in search for UEA student Nick Sadler

Specialist police diving teams from Nottinghamshire Police have joined the search for missing UEA student Nick Sadler. Picture: Archant

Beggar with more than 100 convictions is jailed

Carl Horth has been jailed for aggressive begging and other offences in Ipswich. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

Most Read

‘We are forgotten’ - cupcake and champagne café in Norwich to close

Pepe Ong and Tracey Watt started Cupcakes and Bubbles almost 3 years ago. They are having to close down due to the footfall and the increase of rates. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

‘People are saying they won’t come back’- fears over car park impact sparks council response

Issues over fines handed out at Miller's Walk Car Park in Fakenham have been discussed by the town council. Picture: Matthew Usher.

This is when you can see the RAF Tornado flypast over Norfolk

Tornados will leave RAF Marham in Norfolk at approximately 1pm to embark on their flypast. Picture: Ian Burt

Body found in search for UEA student Nick Sadler

Specialist police diving teams from Nottinghamshire Police have joined the search for missing UEA student Nick Sadler. Picture: Archant

Beggar with more than 100 convictions is jailed

Carl Horth has been jailed for aggressive begging and other offences in Ipswich. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Heaven has another angel’ - Floral tributes to teenager killed in Norwich crash

Floral tributes left at scene of crash on Dereham Road where a woman in her late teens was killed. Picture Peter Walsh

Deer were left to starve at stately home

The fallow deer at Clermont Hall Picture: RSPCA

‘To see the market die on its feet would be a tragedy’ - bid to cut market fees is blocked

A bid to block a charges hike for two day market traders was blocked at full council this week Picture: Nick Butcher

Refused plans for 22 homes in Salhouse could still go ahead

The proposed site for 22 new homes off Norwich Road in Salhouse. Photo: Google

Hunstanton chip shop owner’s £48,000 fine reduced

The owner of Shoreside chip shop in Hunstanton was ordered to pay fines and costs of more than £48,000 for breaching food hygiene regulations. Picture: Chris Bishop
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists