‘It was horrible’: School girl, 13, attacked as she gets off the bus

A 13-year-old school girl was attacked in Field Lane, Kessingland, as she got off the bus. Photo: Google. Archant

A heartbroken mother has spoken out after her 13-year-old daughter was subjected to a “totally unprovoked attack” as she got off the school bus.

The girl was left with a concussion and whiplash following the assault in Field Lane, Kessingland, on Wednesday, February 13, at around 3pm.

A video of the attack has been shared with this newspaper however it will not be published to protect the identity of the children involved.

In the footage the victim is punched in the face by a girl of a similar age who then repeatedly strikes her before throwing the girl to the floor.

Once on the floor the attacker continues to rain blows on the girl’s head and pulls her hair.

While the assault lasted around 15 seconds, the impact could be long lasting.

The girl’s mother, who wishes to remain anonymous, said: “She hasn’t been out since; she doesn’t want to go out.

“It was a totally unprovoked attack. My youngest girl came running in and said my daughter was being attacked.”

In the aftermath of the assault the 13-year-old victim was left with lumps on her head and “severe pain in her neck”.

Her mother added: “I took her to the doctor and she was diagnosed with a concussion. She has got a concussion and whiplash.”

The attack was filmed by another child and passed onto the mother, who was horrified by what she saw.

She added: “It’s heartbreaking, absolutely heartbreaking; there are no words. It was horrible, I showed my mum the video and she just cried.”

Suffolk police are aware of the attack and an investigation is now under way.

A police spokesman said: “We were called shortly after 3.15pm on Wednesday, February, following reports that a 13-year-old girl was pushed by a group of girls as she got off the bus ine Field lane, Kessingland.

“As the girl tried to walk away, another girl punched her to the face and head.

“Officer are currently carrying out enquiries and reviewing footage as part of this investigation.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Suffolk Police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/8926/19.