Woman remains critical after attempted murder in Lowestoft property

PUBLISHED: 00:48 05 October 2019 | UPDATED: 00:48 05 October 2019

A police officer stands outside a house on Victoria Road in Lowestoft after a woman was found with a serious head injury. Picture: Jame Honeywood

A police officer stands outside a house on Victoria Road in Lowestoft after a woman was found with a serious head injury. Picture: Jame Honeywood

Archant

A woman remains in a critical condition after she was attacked at her home in Lowestoft.

Police were called just after 11.35pm on Monday, September 9 following reports a woman had been attacked at a property on Victoria Road, in Lowestoft.

On arrival officers discovered Sarah Crush, who is aged in her 30s, had suffered serious a serious head injury.

She was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge via air ambulance.

A Suffolk Police spokesman said she remains in a "critical condition".

Stephen Crush, 59, of Victoria Road was arrested and has subsequently been charged with attempted murder.

Crush appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court on September 11 when he spoke only to confirm his details during the short hearing.

The case was sent to Ipswich Crown Court to be heard on October 9.

