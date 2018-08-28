Search

Heavy fine for woman who failed to remove food waste from home

PUBLISHED: 13:07 29 January 2019 | UPDATED: 13:07 29 January 2019

A Lowestoft woman has been ordered to pay more than £1,100 after failing to remove household and food waste from her home. Picture: Google

Archant

A 30-year-old woman has been ordered to pay more than £1,100 after ignoring pleas to remove waste that was deemed to be a danger to health.

Donna Weight, of Rotterdam Road in Lowestoft, was this morning found guilty of failing to remove all household and food waste from the premises after receiving an abatement notice from Waveney District Council (WDC).

She was also found guilty of failing to prevent a recurrence of the waste accumulation and ordered to pay a fine and costs totalling £1,142.

Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court was told that on May 16 last year, Miss Weight received a visit from environmental health officers who found an accumulation of household and food waste.

As a result she was served with an abatement notice - which she did not appeal - requiring her to remove the waste using a licenced waste carrier or by taking it to an appropriate household waste site within 7 days.

Abatement notices may be served local authorities under the Environmental Protection Act if relevant matters are deemed to be a statutory nuisance or a danger to health.

Kerryn Woollett, prosecuting on behalf of WDC, told the court that a subsequent visit on June 22 found the waste had not been disposed of.

On July 13 Waveney Norse was sent to remove the waste and, despite being sent an invoice, Miss Weight failed to pay costs of £280. The court also heard that, prior to an abatement notice being issued, Norse had already removed waste from her home at a cost of £432 in January last year.

In October 2018 it was found there was still an accumulation of waste at the address, constituting a second breach of the notice.

Waveney District Council’s case was found to be proved and Miss Weight was ordered by magistrates to pay £712 in compensation to the council, a £200 fine, costs of £200 and a victim surcharge of £30.

