Police seize another car for 'anti-social' driving with no insurance

Police have seized another car in Lowestoft for "anti-social" driving after the driver had no insurance.

The VW Golf was seized for its loud exhaust on Tuesday night, while the driver was reported for the offence of having no insurance and issued with a Section 59 warning.

The exhaust on the VW Golf which was seized by police last night. - Credit: Lowestoft Police

It comes after a spate of anti-social driving in the town, with five vehicles dealt with by police for a number of offences ranging from two people riding an e-scooter down the A47 at night with no lights to a Citroen Saxo being driven in an "anti-social manner".

Drivers have been meeting at the Gateway Retail Park in the town, with those living and working in the area saying anti-social driving and excessive noise from screeching tyres, revving engines and noisy exhausts are causing concern in the community.

Following complaints, police have launched a crackdown on the anti-social use of vehicles as patrols were stepped up in June, July and August last year.