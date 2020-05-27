Search

Search for man who attempted to steal woman’s purse in town centre

PUBLISHED: 16:21 27 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:45 27 May 2020

The former Beales department store on London Road North, in Lowestoft. Picture: Mark Boggis

Archant

Police are searching for a mystery man who asked a woman in her 70s for money then attempted to steal her purse in a town centre.

On Wednesday, May 27, the man, belived to be in his 40s, approached the woman to ask for money.

After she gave him a small amount of change, the man asked for more and attempted to snatch the purse, before fleeing the scene when an unknown member of the public approached.

The incident occurred between 10.35am and 10.50am, close to the former Beales department store on London Road North.

The man is described as being white, tall and thin, with scruffy brown, shoulder-length hair that is thinning on top.

Lowestoft PCSO Mike Soanes said: “The victim was left very distressed by this incident and was kindly helped and supported by local shop workers close to the scene.

“We would like to hear from anyone who may have seen or heard anything around the time of the incident, anyone who may have been approached in a similar manner and particularly the member of the public who approached to assist the victim, who may be able to assist with our enquiries.”

Anyone with information about the incident, or who saw anything suspicious at the time, is urged to call officers at Suffolk Police on 101, quoting crime reference number 37/28934/20.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

