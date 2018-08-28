Teenager charged in connection with sexual assault on girl

A teenage boy has been charged in connection with the serious sexual assault of a girl in her Lowestoft home.

On June 28 last year, a male entered a property in the Yarmouth Road area and sexually assaulted a girl at around 11.50pm.

He ran away when disturbed and was spotted heading in the direction of Hollingsworth Road.

On the same evening a male was also witnessed looking through a window of another property in Yarmouth Road at around 11pm. Police arrested a 15-year-old boy from Lowestoft on suspicion of sexual assault on Thursday 12 July, last year.

He was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning but was later released on bail.

The teenager was charged on Thursday of knowingly or recklessly trespassing on a premises with the intention of committing a sexual offence and intentionally causing or inciting a girl under the age 13 to engage in sexual activity of a non-penetrative nature.

The teenager has also been charged with intentionally causing or inciting a girl aged 14 to engage sexual activity of a non-penetrative nature as well as intentionally causing or inciting a girl aged 15 to engage in sexual activity of a non-penetrative nature.

The charges relate to two separate attacks which took place between March 31 and June 27 last year.He was bailed to court and is due to appear before Great Yarmouth Youth Court on Thursday, February 14.