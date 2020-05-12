Investigation closed into alleged burglary at seafront café

A cafe on The Esplanade in Lowestoft was targeted in a burglary. Picture: Google Images Archant

An investigation into a burglary at a seafront café has now been closed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The burglary at the Tides Reach café on Lowestoft Esplanade happened at some point between 9am on Friday, April 17 and 9am on Sunday, April 19.

An MDF panel was removed from the premises with entry gained to the café and a CCTV hard drive, a quantity of lighters and confectionery stolen.

The case has now been closed after police made an appeal for witnesses to come forward.

A police spokesman said: “All of these enquiries are now complete and the investigation has now been finalised, but will be reopened if any new information comes to light.”

Officers are still keen to speak to anyone who may have information, and people can contact Lowestoft police on 101 quoting crime reference 37/21976/20 or email Thomas.SPALDING2@suffolk.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their online form www.crimestoppers-uk.org