Tyres damaged on vehicles parked in street

PUBLISHED: 13:25 03 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:25 03 February 2020

Damage was caused to vehicles parked in Hawthorn Avenue, Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images

Damage was caused to vehicles parked in Hawthorn Avenue, Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images

Witnesses are being sought after tyres were damaged on two vehicles parked in a street.

Damage was caused to the two vehicles that were parked on Hawthorn Avenue in Lowestoft at around 5pm on Saturday, January 25.

Appealing for information in connection with the criminal damage incident, a police spokesman said: "Officers would be interested in hearing from any witnesses to the incident or anyone who might have any information that might assist the investigation."

This latest criminal damage appeal comes after three separate incidents of damage was also caused to vehicles in Lowestoft over the previous weekend.

Information about this incident, or if anyone saw anything suspicious at the time, contact Lowestoft Police quoting crime reference number 37/5674/20 on 101 or email Trudie.Beckwith@suffolk.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, 100 per cent anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

