Search

Advanced search

People left ‘feeling unsafe’ after stabbing in seaside town

PUBLISHED: 14:48 15 October 2020 | UPDATED: 14:49 15 October 2020

Graham Utting, 75, on the right, pictured with a friend, lives in the area and said the stabbing had shocked him. PHOTO: Jasper King

Graham Utting, 75, on the right, pictured with a friend, lives in the area and said the stabbing had shocked him. PHOTO: Jasper King

Archant

The stabbing of a teenager in a coastal town has left people living in the community “feeling unsafe”.

A teenager was stabbed outside the former Boots Pharmacy on St Peter's Street, Lowestoft, on Tuesday night. PHOTO: Jasper KingA teenager was stabbed outside the former Boots Pharmacy on St Peter's Street, Lowestoft, on Tuesday night. PHOTO: Jasper King

A man was stabbed on Tuesday, October 13, at 10.40pm outside the former Boots Pharmacy on St Peter’s Street, Lowestoft.

According to Suffolk police, a brawl broke out between a group of people in a targeted attack which resulted in one man in his late teens being stabbed in the leg.

The police confirmed that those involved were known to one another.

Residents who live on the street and who are currently helping with police enquiries indicated that the attack is gang related.

The teenager is currently being treated at James Paget Hospital, in Gorleston-on-Sea. PHOTO: Denise BradleyThe teenager is currently being treated at James Paget Hospital, in Gorleston-on-Sea. PHOTO: Denise Bradley

Graham Utting, 75, lives in sheltered hosuing nearby and described the shock when he found out a stabbing had taken place on the road.

He said: “Well I was shocked to hear what had happened.

“I live in sheltered accommodation around the area and for elderly people like ourselves crime is a scary thing and it makes you feel unsafe.

“I know Lowestoft has some crime but it’s not like major cities where there is lots of crime so you don’t really expect it.

You may also want to watch:

“It must have been terrifying for the residents who live outside where it just happened.

“I hope the guy in hospital makes a speedy recovery.”

A passer by who didn’t want to be identified said: “What is wrong with people? I feel like crime is getting worse in Lowestoft.

“Sometimes when I leave the house I feel like I have to watch my back.”

But for a resident on St Peter’s Street who wished to remain anonymous, they say they still feel safe.

They said: “I saw the flashing lights and there were lots of police cars around.

“I still feel pretty safe. Because it was a targeted attack I hope it doesn’t happen again.”

The teenager remains at James Paget Hospital and police say his injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

The suspect left the scene following the attack and police are continuing investigations.

Anyone with any information about this incident or who saw anything suspicious at the time is asked to contact Lowestoft CID on 101 quoting reference number 37/59684/20.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Coronavirus outbreak at Cranswick Country Foods factory

Cranswick Country Foods, which has had an outbreak of coronavirus among workers in its Watton base. Pic: EDP

Teenager in hospital after being stabbed in town centre brawl

A teenager is in hospital after being stabbed near the Boots pharmacy on St Peter's Street in Lowestoft. Picture: Google

Developer accused of ‘pulling the wool over council’s eyes’ as 200 home plans changed

Plans for the development near Chediston Street, Halesworth, from Design and Access Statement. Photo: Christchurch Land and Estate Ltd.

Fire crews called to blaze at Banham Poultry factory

Fire appliances at the fire at Banham Poultry. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk town set for new Lidl

Lidl hopes to buid a new store at Downham Market Picture: Louisa Baldwin