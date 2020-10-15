People left ‘feeling unsafe’ after stabbing in seaside town

Graham Utting, 75, on the right, pictured with a friend, lives in the area and said the stabbing had shocked him. PHOTO: Jasper King Archant

The stabbing of a teenager in a coastal town has left people living in the community “feeling unsafe”.

A teenager was stabbed outside the former Boots Pharmacy on St Peter's Street, Lowestoft, on Tuesday night. PHOTO: Jasper King A teenager was stabbed outside the former Boots Pharmacy on St Peter's Street, Lowestoft, on Tuesday night. PHOTO: Jasper King

A man was stabbed on Tuesday, October 13, at 10.40pm outside the former Boots Pharmacy on St Peter’s Street, Lowestoft.

According to Suffolk police, a brawl broke out between a group of people in a targeted attack which resulted in one man in his late teens being stabbed in the leg.

The police confirmed that those involved were known to one another.

Residents who live on the street and who are currently helping with police enquiries indicated that the attack is gang related.

The teenager is currently being treated at James Paget Hospital, in Gorleston-on-Sea. PHOTO: Denise Bradley The teenager is currently being treated at James Paget Hospital, in Gorleston-on-Sea. PHOTO: Denise Bradley

Graham Utting, 75, lives in sheltered hosuing nearby and described the shock when he found out a stabbing had taken place on the road.

He said: “Well I was shocked to hear what had happened.

“I live in sheltered accommodation around the area and for elderly people like ourselves crime is a scary thing and it makes you feel unsafe.

“I know Lowestoft has some crime but it’s not like major cities where there is lots of crime so you don’t really expect it.

“It must have been terrifying for the residents who live outside where it just happened.

“I hope the guy in hospital makes a speedy recovery.”

A passer by who didn’t want to be identified said: “What is wrong with people? I feel like crime is getting worse in Lowestoft.

“Sometimes when I leave the house I feel like I have to watch my back.”

But for a resident on St Peter’s Street who wished to remain anonymous, they say they still feel safe.

They said: “I saw the flashing lights and there were lots of police cars around.

“I still feel pretty safe. Because it was a targeted attack I hope it doesn’t happen again.”

The teenager remains at James Paget Hospital and police say his injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

The suspect left the scene following the attack and police are continuing investigations.

Anyone with any information about this incident or who saw anything suspicious at the time is asked to contact Lowestoft CID on 101 quoting reference number 37/59684/20.