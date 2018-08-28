Sexual offender sent ‘disgusting’ fantasies to former cellmate to ensure Romanian holidays

Peter Ashford has been banned from entering Normanston Park in Lowestoft. PETER SALMON. Archant

A repeat sexual offender who text “disgusting” fantasies about young girls in return for a holiday has been warned he could be returning to prison.

Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court. Google Maps Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court. Google Maps

Peter Nigel Ashford, of Wellington Esplanade, Lowestoft, was “erotically winding up” his former cellmate in the hope of “keeping in his good books” to go to Romania on holiday.

The 66-year-old has a number of previous convictions for sexual offences and was jailed for six years in 2001, when he was made to sign the sex offenders register for life.

Appearing at Great Yarmouth Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, Ashford pleaded guilty to sending offensive and indecent messages.

Nicola Pope, prosecuting, said: “Police received a report that he was in contact with another sex offender from Romania and discovered 40 text messages between the pair that were of indecent content and greatly offensive.

“They were describing fantasies between the two sex offenders about little girls in parks, some with mental disabilities.

“In one of the messages, he said: ‘age means everything to me’.”

The court also heard how concerns about Ashford’s behaviour had been growing in recent years after he began contacting previous victims.

James Hartley, defending, said: “He is deeply ashamed of what he put in the messages.

“When he went to prison, he shared a cell with this other man and afterwards they kept in contact with each other. For the last few years he would go to Romania and stay in his property over the summer months.

“For that reason he has kept in touch and he sent the messages to keep him on side and in his good books so he could keep going over.

“The messages were only sent to one person of a similar persuasion. There was no victim, but I accept they make unpleasant reading.”

Ashford also admitted failing to comply with notification requirements for the sex offenders register after failing to declare an American Express bank card, which he told the court was through a “misunderstanding” while registering his cards.

Magistrates adjourned the case for an all-options pre-sentence report to be prepared, with Ashford warned he may face a prison sentence.

Peter Candon, chair of the bench, said: “The content of what was said was disgusting and you were both erotically winding each other up.

“We are not happy at all with this.”

Ashford will return to the court on January 9 for sentencing and was granted conditional bail until then, banning him from entering Normanston Park in Lowestoft.