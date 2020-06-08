Second racist attack in space of a month reported in Lowestoft

Fen Park, in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes Archant

A second racist attack in the space of a month has been reported in Lowestoft.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A member of the public reported the incident to Suffolk Police after being verbally abused by a group of teenagers in Fen Park, on Southwell Road.

The incident occurred on Friday, May 29, at 8.45pm, with the group, believed to be in their mid-teens, shouting racially abusive comments before swearing at a passer-by.

You may also want to watch:

One of the teenagers is described as wearing a black hoodie, while another had a mousey brown crew cut, police say.

It comes after a teenage gang, believed to be in their late teens, threw a brick at a man, before punching him and racially abusing him on Rotterdam Road in Lowestoft on May 4 at 3.30pm.

The Lowestoft branch of the Stand Up to Racism group held a socially distanced protest on Rotterdam Road after officers made a plea for information about the incident, with the group returning for another protest outside the Britten Centre on London Road North last week to support the Black Lives Matter protests around the world.

Anyone with information about the latest incident, or who may be able to identify those involved, is urged to contact officers on 101, quoting crime reference number 37/29527/20, or email Daisy.English@suffolk.pnn.police.uk.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.