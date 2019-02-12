Giant novelty lollipop returned to sweet shop after theft

A giant novelty lollipop has been returned by police after it was stolen from a Lowestoft shop on Valentine’s Day.

Lawrence Stafrace, from Salvina’s Traditional English Sweets in Lowestoft thanked the community for raising awareness of the missing lollipop.

“I am just really happy to have it back. I think when you post something on social media everybody gets involved whether it be a missing person, a theft or an assault,” Mr Stafrace said.

“Everybody has been supportive and keeping in touch - thank you very much Lowestoft.”

CCTV from the Triangle on the High Street of Lowestoft captured a couple walk past the lollipop and take it from outside the store.

At the time, Mr Stafrace said: “These lollipops represent Salvina’s traditional English sweet shop.

“Customers take photos in our lollipops standing near them and it has become a kind of landmark for our sweet shop. People like the lollipop.”