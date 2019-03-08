Amusement centre closed following overnight burglary

An amusement centre was closed today following an overnight burglary at the family-friendly business.

Blue and white police tape was tied from the carousel to the front door of the Family Entertainment Centre, on Lowestoft's South Pier.

Police were called to the scene shortly after 7am, on July 8 following reports two safes and a cash dispenser was broken into overnight.

The general manager of the business did not wish to make a comment about the burglary.

Any witnesses to the burglary are urged to contact police on 101 quoting CAD 40 of July 8