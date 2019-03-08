Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Amusement centre closed following overnight burglary

PUBLISHED: 17:17 08 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:28 08 July 2019

The Family Entertainment Centre, on Lowestoft’s South Pier was closed following a burglary, Picture Archant

The Family Entertainment Centre, on Lowestoft's South Pier was closed following a burglary, Picture Archant

Archant

An amusement centre was closed today following an overnight burglary at the family-friendly business.

The Family Entertainment Centre, on Lowestoft’s South Pier was closed following a burglary, Picture ArchantThe Family Entertainment Centre, on Lowestoft’s South Pier was closed following a burglary, Picture Archant

Blue and white police tape was tied from the carousel to the front door of the Family Entertainment Centre, on Lowestoft's South Pier.

You may also want to watch:

Police were called to the scene shortly after 7am, on July 8 following reports two safes and a cash dispenser was broken into overnight.

The general manager of the business did not wish to make a comment about the burglary.

The Family Entertainment Centre, on Lowestoft’s South Pier was closed following a burglary, Picture ArchantThe Family Entertainment Centre, on Lowestoft’s South Pier was closed following a burglary, Picture Archant

Any witnesses to the burglary are urged to contact police on 101 quoting CAD 40 of July 8

Most Read

‘A pathetic display’ – scathing reactions to first Lord Mayor’s Procession without lorries

The Lord Mayors Procession 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Tributes pour in for Norfolk GP who died in cycling accident

Dr Nick Ireland at the Strangers Club in 2014. The former Acle GP died on June 21 after a cycling accident in Amsterdam. Picture: Archant.

Traffic at standstill following serious crash

The B1172 is closed in both directions near Wymondham following a serious accident. Photo: Google

Five men arrested after police break up rave

Norfolk Police have seized equipment from a rave in Grimston near King's Lynn. Pictures: Norfolk Police

Car stolen from Norfolk town

Police are appealing for information after a silver Vauxhall Astra was stolen in Swaffham last night. Photo: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘A pathetic display’ – scathing reactions to first Lord Mayor’s Procession without lorries

The Lord Mayors Procession 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Tributes pour in for Norfolk GP who died in cycling accident

Dr Nick Ireland at the Strangers Club in 2014. The former Acle GP died on June 21 after a cycling accident in Amsterdam. Picture: Archant.

Traffic at standstill following serious crash

The B1172 is closed in both directions near Wymondham following a serious accident. Photo: Google

Five men arrested after police break up rave

Norfolk Police have seized equipment from a rave in Grimston near King's Lynn. Pictures: Norfolk Police

Car stolen from Norfolk town

Police are appealing for information after a silver Vauxhall Astra was stolen in Swaffham last night. Photo: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Traffic at standstill following serious crash

The B1172 is closed in both directions near Wymondham following a serious accident. Photo: Google

City restaurant knocked back in outdoor seating bid - but others succeed

Haggle and The Last Wine Bar have applied for outside seating. Photo: Archant

‘Not surprised really’ - People share their views following the closure of business

Jewson's site on Westfield Road in Dereham. Picture: Google

Lorry driver admits causing death by careless driving after A47 collision

Flowers placed next to the A47 at Scarning. Picture: Ian Burt

Norfolk on a stick: The sign with stunned deer, a startled pheasant and a stubborn boulder

Merton’s village sign and post box, with the thatched bus shelter in the background. Picture: Dr Andrew Tullett
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists