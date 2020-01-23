Beach hut damaged on popular promenade

Beach huts along Lowestoft promenade. A beach hut near to the Claremont Pier was damaged. Picture: Mick Howes Archant

Witnesses are being sought after damage was caused to a beach hut along a popular promenade.

Police are seeking information after items from a beach hut was scattered along a promenade at Lowestoft.

The criminal damage was caused at about 9.15pm on Monday, January 6 on Claremont promenade.

A police spokesman said: "A member of the public reported the damage while walking her dog.

"Items from inside the beach hut were scattered on the outside of it.

"It is unclear if anything has been stolen from inside the hut."

Police are keen to trace and speak to a group of six youths who were seen along the lower promenade, near to Claremont Pier, who may be able to help with the investigation.

If you have any information or if you witnessed any suspicious activity please call Lowestoft police, quoting the crime reference number 37/1297/20, on 101 or email Agnieszka.MANN2@suffolk.pnn.police.uk