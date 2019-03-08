Motorist arrested on suspicion of drug-driving
PUBLISHED: 11:24 02 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:24 02 October 2019
A motorist was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving.
Police arrested the driver following a "minor traffic offence" on the A146 at Worlingham last week.
Officers from Lowestoft Police said they had stopped a vehicle and the driver then gave a positive drug-wipe.
Police can stop a driver who they think is on drugs, after which they can use a roadside drugs kit to carry out a test on the motorist and screen for cannabis and cocaine.
A post on the Lowestoft Police Facebook page said: "Positive Drug Drive last week on the A146 #Worlingham after a minor traffic offence.
"Person was arrested at the time. #nrt4 #1330
"Help us keep our communities safe.
"Police advice on a variety of subjects can be accessed via www.suffolk.police.uk/advice
"To report something call 101 for non-urgent matters.
"Always call 999 in emergencies, or if an immediate police response is required."
