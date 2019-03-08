Search

Motorist arrested on suspicion of drug-driving

PUBLISHED: 11:24 02 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:24 02 October 2019

A motorist was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving after Lowestoft Police stopped a vehicle on the A146 at Worlingham. Picture: Lowestoft Police Facebook

Archant

A motorist was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving.

Police arrested the driver following a "minor traffic offence" on the A146 at Worlingham last week.

Officers from Lowestoft Police said they had stopped a vehicle and the driver then gave a positive drug-wipe.

Police can stop a driver who they think is on drugs, after which they can use a roadside drugs kit to carry out a test on the motorist and screen for cannabis and cocaine.

A post on the Lowestoft Police Facebook page said: "Positive Drug Drive last week on the A146 #Worlingham after a minor traffic offence.

"Person was arrested at the time. #nrt4 #1330

"Help us keep our communities safe.

"Police advice on a variety of subjects can be accessed via www.suffolk.police.uk/advice

"To report something call 101 for non-urgent matters.

"Always call 999 in emergencies, or if an immediate police response is required."

