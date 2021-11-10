News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Motorist left without a tyre after driving 35 miles with puncture

Owen Sennitt

Published: 4:42 PM November 10, 2021
Motorist drives with disintegrated tyre in Lowestoft

A motorist was pulled over by Suffolk Police after they were spotted driving with a completely disintegrated tyre - Credit: Suffolk Police

A motorist was stopped by Suffolk police officers after arriving in Lowestoft with a disintegrated tyre.

The driver suffered a punctured tyre in Stalham, Norfolk, and rather than stopping continued their journey to the town.

The 35 mile trip resulted in the near-side front tyre completely disintegrating.

The alloy became badly damaged and the wheel even started to split. 

Suffolk police said the wheel was likely only a few miles from collapsing, which would have made the car completely uncontrollable.

The driver was issued with a ticket. 

