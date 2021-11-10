Motorist left without a tyre after driving 35 miles with puncture
Published: 4:42 PM November 10, 2021
A motorist was stopped by Suffolk police officers after arriving in Lowestoft with a disintegrated tyre.
The driver suffered a punctured tyre in Stalham, Norfolk, and rather than stopping continued their journey to the town.
The 35 mile trip resulted in the near-side front tyre completely disintegrating.
The alloy became badly damaged and the wheel even started to split.
Suffolk police said the wheel was likely only a few miles from collapsing, which would have made the car completely uncontrollable.
The driver was issued with a ticket.
