Motorist left without a tyre after driving 35 miles with puncture

A motorist was stopped by Suffolk police officers after arriving in Lowestoft with a disintegrated tyre.

The driver suffered a punctured tyre in Stalham, Norfolk, and rather than stopping continued their journey to the town.

The 35 mile trip resulted in the near-side front tyre completely disintegrating.

The alloy became badly damaged and the wheel even started to split.

Suffolk police said the wheel was likely only a few miles from collapsing, which would have made the car completely uncontrollable.

The driver was issued with a ticket.

