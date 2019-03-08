'No Licence, No MOT and No Insurance': Warning as police seize car

Lowestoft Police seized this car on April 26 on the town's High Street. Picture: Lowestoft Police Twitter Archant

Police have issued a warning to motorists and stressed the importance of having a roadworthy vehicle after a car was seized.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

SeizedOn the 26/04/19 this vehicle seized on the High Street #Lowestoft for No Licence ,No mot and No Insurance.#nrt5 We cannot stress enough the importance of having a roadworthy/road legal vehicle when using the Roads. #1330 pic.twitter.com/hm4K2Pqmp3 — Lowestoft Police (@LowestoftPolice) April 27, 2019

The Renault was seized by police on Lowestoft High Street last Friday, April 26 as the motorist had “No Licence, No MOT and No Insurance.”

Lowestoft Police Tweeted: “On April 26 this vehicle was seized on the High Street #Lowestoft for No Licence, No MOT and No Insurance.

“We cannot stress enough the importance of having a roadworthy/road legal vehicle when using the roads.”

For roads and vehicle advice visit www.suffolk.police.uk/advice/roads-and-vehicles