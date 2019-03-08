'No Licence, No MOT and No Insurance': Warning as police seize car
PUBLISHED: 09:57 29 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:15 29 April 2019
Archant
Police have issued a warning to motorists and stressed the importance of having a roadworthy vehicle after a car was seized.
The Renault was seized by police on Lowestoft High Street last Friday, April 26 as the motorist had “No Licence, No MOT and No Insurance.”
Lowestoft Police Tweeted: “On April 26 this vehicle was seized on the High Street #Lowestoft for No Licence, No MOT and No Insurance.
“We cannot stress enough the importance of having a roadworthy/road legal vehicle when using the roads.”
For roads and vehicle advice visit www.suffolk.police.uk/advice/roads-and-vehicles
