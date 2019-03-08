'No licence or insurance': Warning issued as police seize car

The vehicle was seized on Gosford Road in Beccles, as the motorist had no licence or insurance. Picture: Lowestoft Police Archant

A car was seized by police as the driver had no insurance and no licence.

The black Citroën C2 was seized by police in Beccles on Friday, June 7 as it was being driven without a drivers licence.

In a post on Facebook, Lowestoft police said: "Vehicle seized on Gosford Road, Beccles today for no licence or insurance."

