'No licence or insurance': Warning issued as police seize car
PUBLISHED: 11:21 08 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:21 08 June 2019
Archant
A car was seized by police as the driver had no insurance and no licence.
The black Citroën C2 was seized by police in Beccles on Friday, June 7 as it was being driven without a drivers licence.
In a post on Facebook, Lowestoft police said: "Vehicle seized on Gosford Road, Beccles today for no licence or insurance."
For more information on driving licences, tax and MOT visit www.gov.uk/…/or…/driver-and-vehicle-licensing-agency
For a list of motoring offences see www.suffolk.police.uk/…/roads-and…/motoring-offences
