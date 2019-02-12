Drugs recovered from lake in Suffolk after suspect flees
PUBLISHED: 07:14 18 February 2019 | UPDATED: 07:14 18 February 2019
Archant
Drugs were recovered from a lake after a suspect dumped them while police were in pursuit.
Drugs and a phone were recovered from a lake near Lowestoft after the suspect ran away from police. Photo: Police
Suffolk police arrested a driver who failed to stop in Lowestoft on Sunday night after they ran away from police and threw drugs and a phone into a lake.
Police entered the lake and recovered the items, before arresting the driver for drug offences and drug driving.
The suspect tested positive for cannabis.
Police tweeted: “Great team effort @LowestoftPolice, @NSPoliceDogs after a vehicle failed to stop for us in #Lowestoft, driver ran off and threw items in a lake. #1826 went for a swim and recovered drugs and a phone. Driver arrested for drugs offences and #drugdriving.”