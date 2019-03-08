Police investigate indecent exposure at beach

Witnesses are being sought following an indecent exposure at a popular beach.

The incident took place on Wednesday, October 2 at around 9.45am on the beach north of Lowestoft, known locally as Tramps Alley.

A woman, aged in her 50s, was walking on the beach when she started talking to a man.

At the time, the man was walking a dog which appeared to be a husky.

As the pair parted, the female looked back and saw the man had exposed himself and appeared to be acting indecently.

The suspect is described as a white male aged in his early 50s with a ruddy complexion, of a stocky build, with bald or little hair, grey jogging bottoms and a jacket.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Lowestoft SNT quoting crime reference 37/59817/19 on 101.

Alternatively, witnesses can email lowestoft.snt@suffolk.pnn.police.uk or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.