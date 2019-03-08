Search

Car seized as motorist had 'no insurance'

PUBLISHED: 15:20 19 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:40 19 September 2019

The car seized by Lowestoft Police on Long Road, Lowestoft for havong no insurance. Picture: Lowestoft Police Facebook

Archant

A car has been seized by police, with the motorist having no insurance.

Lowestoft Police seized the vehicle during patrols in the town last week.

In a post on the Lowestoft Police Facebook page, they said: "Vehicle seized last week on Long Road, Lowestoft, for having no insurance.

#nrt5 #1330

"Have you checked your vehicle has TAX, MOT and you are insured to drive it?"

Advice to motorists is available via www.suffolk.police.uk/advice/roads-and-vehicles

