Car seized as motorist had 'no insurance'
PUBLISHED: 15:20 19 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:40 19 September 2019
Archant
A car has been seized by police, with the motorist having no insurance.
Lowestoft Police seized the vehicle during patrols in the town last week.
In a post on the Lowestoft Police Facebook page, they said: "Vehicle seized last week on Long Road, Lowestoft, for having no insurance.
#nrt5 #1330
"Have you checked your vehicle has TAX, MOT and you are insured to drive it?"
Advice to motorists is available via www.suffolk.police.uk/advice/roads-and-vehicles