Car seized as motorist had 'no insurance'

The car seized by Lowestoft Police on Long Road, Lowestoft for havong no insurance. Picture: Lowestoft Police Facebook Archant

A car has been seized by police, with the motorist having no insurance.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lowestoft Police seized the vehicle during patrols in the town last week.

In a post on the Lowestoft Police Facebook page, they said: "Vehicle seized last week on Long Road, Lowestoft, for having no insurance.

#nrt5 #1330

"Have you checked your vehicle has TAX, MOT and you are insured to drive it?"

Advice to motorists is available via www.suffolk.police.uk/advice/roads-and-vehicles

