Man assaulted at Lowestoft theatre

The Bethel, home of Lowestoft Players. PHOTO: Archant Archant

A 60-year-old man has been assaulted at a Lowestoft theatre, suffering swelling to the lips.

Officers from Suffolk Police are investigating after the assault, and arrested a 36-year-old man on suspicion of assault following the incident, which occurred between 10.45pm on Saturday, November 30 and Sunday, December 1 at 1.45am.

The man, who was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning, was released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Police have appealed for anyone who witnessed the attack, at the LP Theatre on Battery Green Road, to contact officers on 101, quoting crime reference 37/72461/19, or email Liam.oconnor1@suffolk.pnn.police.uk.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.