Do you know them? Police release CCTV after O2 store break-in

Suffolk Police have released CCTV images of three men entering the O2 store in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Suffolk Police Archant

Three men who broke into an O2 store in the early hours of the morning are being sought by police.

Suffolk Police have released CCTV images of the three men officers would like to speak to in connection with the burglary, which took place at the company’s London Road North branch in Lowestoft at around 12.35am on Wednesday, October 28.

After kicking the front door’s window, three men entered the store and attempted to take mobile phones and tablets, but left empty-handed.

A spokesperson for Suffolk Police said: “The first suspect was wearing a grey/light black jacket with black arms, grey tracksuit bottoms and white trainers.

“The second suspect is described as 6ft tall, with short black hair and a tanned complexion.

“He was wearing a scarf covering his mouth, a blue ZP9 baseball-style jacket with mustard-coloured arms and buttons down the middle. He was also wearing dark bottoms and grey trainers.

“The third male was shorter than the other two, also had a tanned complexion and was wearing a dark grey jacket with the hood up, a blue jumper with a white diamond-shaped logo on the front, dark bottoms and black trainers.”

Anyone who recognises the men pictured is urged to contact officers on 101, quoting crime reference 37/62552/20.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.