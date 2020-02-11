Man who breached court order wanted by police

A man who breached a court order is wanted by police.

Suffolk Police are appealing for help to trace a 30-year-old man who has connections across Suffolk, Norfolk and Essex.

Martyn Mitchell is wanted by officers after breaching a court order.

He is known to frequent both Lowestoft and Newmarket, but also has links to Great Yarmouth and Clacton-on-Sea.

Mitchell is described as white, 6ft tall, of slim build, with short ginger hair and has a tattoo of an angel in the centre of his neck.

Anyone with information regarding Mitchell's whereabouts is asked to contact Lowestoft Neighbourhood Response Team, quoting reference: 33842/19

Website - http://www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update

Email - daisy.english@suffolk.pnn.police.uk

Crimestoppers - Contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Phone - Call 101

Please note in the event of an emergency you should always call 999