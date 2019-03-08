Search

'It's his resting place' - Mother's heartbreak following charity theft

PUBLISHED: 17:05 11 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:05 11 November 2019

Daniel Willgoss. Picture: Willgoss Family

Daniel Willgoss. Picture: Willgoss Family

Archant

A mother who launched a mental health charity following her son's death has hit out at thieves who stole a charity tin from his "resting place".

Sue Willgoss, mother of Daniel Willgoss. Picture: Contributed by Willgoss familySue Willgoss, mother of Daniel Willgoss. Picture: Contributed by Willgoss family

Sue Willgoss, whose son Danny Willgoss took his own life in 2018, has been left "devastated" after someone broke into Mammoth Power Gym in Lowestoft on Saturday night.

According to Mrs Willgoss, they stole a grey duffle-style bag, money from the till, a safe as well as a #LiftLoudforDanny charity tin which raises funds for local people in her son's name.

"When I got the phone call I just thought 'I can't believe this has happened to us'.

"I am feeling very sad, angry and absolutely devastated at whoever could disrespect my son and his memory, knowing how much Mammoth Power Gym meant to him and all of the Mammoth Power family.

The charity pot was taken from the gym on November 9. Picture: Contributed by Sue WillgossThe charity pot was taken from the gym on November 9. Picture: Contributed by Sue Willgoss

"It really tore me apart that day - it is where his resting place is at the moment," she added, "I just don't know how they could have done it to us. The money in the safe is gym money it keeps the gym running.

"If they had a conscious they would put something back."

She is calling on the community to keep vigilant and report any suspicious activity related to the burglary to Suffolk police.

Sue Willgoss said a bag similar to this was taken from the gym. Picture: Sue WillgossSue Willgoss said a bag similar to this was taken from the gym. Picture: Sue Willgoss

"Mammoth Power is not just a gym, it is so much more, we are a family, a close family. You haven't just hurt me you have hurt a whole community of people."

In June last year, the 25-year-old died as a result of 'multiple drug toxicity', according to a coroner.

Since then, Mrs Willgoss has been raising awareness of mental ill health and hosts regular support groups. The money in the charity pot contributes to relaxation therapy and mindfulness talks, however, her biggest goal is to build a crisis centre in Lowestoft.

A Suffolk Constabulary spokesperson said: "Police were called at 6.30am on November 9 to report of a burglary at Mammoth Power Gym. A till taken and safe was taken.

"Any witnesses are urged to call Lowestoft police on 101 - CAD 61 November 9."

