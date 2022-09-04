Mobility scooter drink driver was four times over the limit when arrested after crash

The mobility scooter which was stopped in Lowestoft last night - Credit: Lowestoft police

A mobility scooter drink driver who was involved in a crash in a seaside town while more than four times over the limit has been arrested.

They were stopped by police in Lowestoft and blew a reading of 141 micrograms of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

The legal limit is 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

Following the reading the driver was arrested and taken in to custody.

A Lowestoft police spokesman said: "Luckily nobody was injured and yes, it is an offence to be drunk and drive a mobility scooter."

The incident, which did not involve another vehicle, happened late on Saturday (September 3) night.

Anyone with information on the incident should contact police on 101 quoting the reference number 37/CJ/17510/22.