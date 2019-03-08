Body found in search for missing 20-year-old

20-year-old Harry Greenwood was reported missing on Wednesday night. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A body has been found in the search for a missing 20-year-old from Lowestoft.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Concerns were raised after Harry Greenwood was reported missing by his family on Wednesday night (September 4).

On Thursday morning, a man's body was discovered in south Lowestoft.

You may also want to watch:

While formal identification is yet to take place, the next of kin of Mr Greenwood have been informed.

Officers made a public appeal for help in tracing Mr Greenwood, who was last seen by his family at 9.15pm in the Greenfield Road area.

He was last seen wearing a khaki coloured zip-up hoody, skinny dark navy blue ripped jeans and was carrying a dark navy rucksack, with officers describing him as white, 5ft 9ins tall, of medium build and with short mousey brown hair.

The man's death is currently being treated as unexplained by police, but there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.

A file will be prepared for the coroner in due course.