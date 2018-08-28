Search

Man left with stab wound after random attack

PUBLISHED: 13:40 17 January 2019

A Lowestoft man was stabbed in the chest during a random assault on Roman Road. Picture: Google

Archant

A man has been stabbed in the chest after a random attack in Lowestoft yesterday.

The man, who is aged in his 40s, was unloading items from his car on Roman Road when another man ran towards the victim and bumped into him, Suffolk Police officer said.

When the victim looked down to his chest, he had received a small stab wound thought to be from a small knife.

He attended hospital for treatment but was released later the same day.

The suspect has been described as five foot, ten inches to six foot tall.

He is about 12 stone in weight and was wearing a dark hooded top.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, saw suspicious behaviour or has knowledge of the crime is urged to contact Lowestoft CID, quoting crime reference 37/3065/19.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppersanonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their online form.

