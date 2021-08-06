Lowestoft man slashed ex's sofa and cut holes in her clothes
A Lowestoft man slashed his former partner’s sofa with a knife and cut holes in her clothes during a row.
Cory Baker had gone to the woman’s home on May 23 to pick up his belongings, but became angry when she said she was going out, Ipswich Crown Court heard.
He then slashed her sofa with a knife and cut holes in two pairs of her trousers, said Steven Mather, prosecuting.
The 24-year-old picked up some of her belongings and, when she tried to get them back, he grabbed her throat and pushed her to the floor.
Baker, of Edgerton Road, Lowestoft, admitted damaging property, theft, assault by beating and sending electronic communications causing alarm or distress.
He was given an eight week prison sentence suspended for 12 months, a 50 day rehabilitation requirement and ordered to do 150 hours unpaid work.
He was also made the subject of a ten year restraining order.
The court heard he’d been in custody since July 6.