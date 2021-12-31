Man pushed woman who blamed him over death of friend

Adam Burcham has appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court after being charged with assaulting a woman. - Credit: Archant

A man has admitted assaulting a woman who had blamed him for the death of a friend, a court has heard.

Adam Burcham, 34, was walking along London Road South, Lowestoft, with his then partner when he lunged towards the victim to "swipe" her phone in a bid to knock it out of her hand.

Norwich Magistrates' Court heard the victim, who was then pushed backwards into a garage, had blamed Burcham over the death of a friend.

Josephine Jones, prosecuting, said the incident, which happened on August 20, 2021, was seen by a passing lorry driver who "sounded his horn" to stop the assault.

The lorry driver was sworn at by Burcham, who was later arrested.

He told police in interview the victim had "blamed him" in relation to the death of a friend and he had tried to grab her phone and push her away.

The victim did not make a statement about what happened.

Burcham, previously of Marine Parade, Lowestoft, but who is currently of no fixed abode, appeared in court on Thursday (December 31) when he admitted assault.

He also admitted two breaches of suspended sentence orders imposed for driving offences.

Michael Cole, mitigating, said the court was dealing with a "push" which resulted in minor injuries to the victim.

He said the victim had upset him badly by "accusing him over the death of a friend".

Mr Cole said it was not a very pleasant thing to say to someone but accepted it "did not excuse him pushing her".

He said Burcham had pleaded guilty to the offence at the first opportunity and accepted it put him in breach of suspended sentences issued for driving offences in February and August this year.

Mr Cole said Burcham had completed 60 hours of unpaid work he was given in relation to the driving offence in February this year.

Burcham was sentenced to a 12-month community order made up of 60 hours of unpaid work by city magistrates who accepted it was "quite a minor assault".

He was also fined £40 for each breach of suspended sentence and ordered to pay a £95 victim surcharge.



