Investigations continue after shopkeeper is threatened in attempted robbery
PUBLISHED: 06:30 13 June 2020
A man remains on bail in connection with a late night attempted robbery.
Investigations are continuing after a brave shopkeeper in his 70s scuffled with a would-be robber.
A man in his 20s has had his bail period extended once more after he was arrested on suspicion of robbery in connnection with the incident at a convenience store in Lowestoft.
The shopkeeper, in his 70s, battled with a hooded man just before The Card Stop convenience store, on the junction of St Margaret’s Road and Sussex Road in Lowestoft, closed on February 7.
A man - posing as a customer - had entered the shop at around 10.45pm and asked where he could find a specific card.
The shop owner showed the man where those cards were. But after returning to the counter, he discovered the would-be robber had followed him and was now near the till demanding cash, as he threatened the shopkeeper .
Having previously answered bail with inquiries continuing , a police spokesman said: “A 23-year-old man remains on bail.”
