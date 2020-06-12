Investigations continue after shopkeeper is threatened in attempted robbery

A brave shopkeeper scuffled with a would-be robber at The Card Stop convenience store on the junction of St Margaret’s Road and Sussex Road in Lowestoft. Picture: Mark Boggis Archant

A man remains on bail in connection with a late night attempted robbery.

Investigations are continuing after a brave shopkeeper in his 70s scuffled with a would-be robber.

A man in his 20s has had his bail period extended once more after he was arrested on suspicion of robbery in connnection with the incident at a convenience store in Lowestoft.

The shopkeeper, in his 70s, battled with a hooded man just before The Card Stop convenience store, on the junction of St Margaret’s Road and Sussex Road in Lowestoft, closed on February 7.

A man - posing as a customer - had entered the shop at around 10.45pm and asked where he could find a specific card.

The shop owner showed the man where those cards were. But after returning to the counter, he discovered the would-be robber had followed him and was now near the till demanding cash, as he threatened the shopkeeper .

Having previously answered bail with inquiries continuing , a police spokesman said: “A 23-year-old man remains on bail.”