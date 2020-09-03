$render.recurse($ctx, '$content.code.value')
Lowestoft man jailed after ‘distressing’ harassment of woman

PUBLISHED: 14:37 03 September 2020 | UPDATED: 14:37 03 September 2020

Norwich Magistrates Court. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

A man has been jailed for 10 weeks after admitting harassment that caused “considerable distress” to his female victim.

Daniel Cornell, 44, of Edinburgh Road in Lowestoft, was sentenced to 10 weeks imprisonment after pleading guilty to harassment without violence.

He was also given a two-year restraining order and was ordered to pay a £128 victim surcharge as he appeared at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on August 21.

Cornell was arrested by officers on August 19 on suspicion of stalking, before being subsequently charged with harassment.

Police said that between July 31 and August 17, Cornell had continually contacted the victim via her mobile phone and on social media.

He attended her home address and on one occasion followed her, causing her distress and concern.

Speaking after the sentencing, Det Con Chris Thompson, said: “Daniel Cornell’s behaviour over those weeks was unacceptable and caused considerable distress to the victim.

“We take this type of offence very seriously and thankfully Cornell’s offences were brought to our attention.

“I would urge anyone else experiencing this or any form of domestic violence to come forward.

“We can then do everything possible to ensure their safety and prosecute those responsible.”

Anyone who would like to speak to someone in confidence about similar incidents or offences, call Suffolk Police on 101.

In an emergency call 999.

