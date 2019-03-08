Search

Man jailed after kitchen knife stabbing

PUBLISHED: 16:53 30 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:53 30 May 2019

James Bowler (Pictured), of Crown Street West in Lowestoft appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday, May 28. Picture: Contributed by Suffolk Constabulary

Archant

A man has been jailed after he stabbed another man with a kitchen knife, striking him less than an inch from his heart.

James Bowler, of Crown Street West in Lowestoft, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday, May 28, after pleading guilty to grievous bodily harm.

At around 11.40pm on October 26 last year, the 50-year-old went to a property on the High Street to look for a woman.

While searching for the woman he started aruging with another man, who he also knew.

Bowler then pulled out a kitchen knife, before the 47-year-old victim hit his attacker with a piece of wood.

In retaliation, Bowler stabbed the man with the kitchen knife.

Police were called and Bowler was arrested a short time later at home on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

He was later charged with grievous bodily harm, assault and possession of an offensive weapon.

In court, he was jailed for two years and nine months.

Investigating officer DC Lee Millard from Lowestoft CID, said: "The victim was incredibly lucky that the knife penetrated where it did - an inch higher and this would in all likelihood have been a murder investigation.

"The message is simple - carrying a knife does not provide any protection, and the reality is that used in heat of the moment it will seriously injure or kill someone," they said.

