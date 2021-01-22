'Manipulative and scheming' man jailed for child sex offences

Published: 3:47 PM January 22, 2021

A Lowestoft man who "preyed on vulnerable teenagers for his own perverse gratification" has been jailed for more than seven years.

Lee Griffin, 49, of Raglan Street, Lowestoft, was jailed for child sex offences after a joint investigation between the South East Regional Organised Crime Unit (SEROCU) and Suffolk Police.

After pleading guilty at Ipswich Crown Court in February last year to three counts of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity; five counts of making indecent photographs of a child; two counts of attempting to cause or incite a child to engage in sexual activity and one count of attempting to cause a child to watch/look at an image of sexual activity, Griffin was sentenced this week.

On Monday, January 18, he was jailed for seven years and nine months’ with an extended licence period of five years.

He was also placed on the sex offenders register for life as well as a further sexual harm prevention order for life and was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £120.

Lee Griffin in custody. Picture: South East Regional Organised Crime Unit - Credit: South East Regional Organised Crime Unit

Griffin had been arrested by SEROCU officers on October 4, 2019 in Talbot Avenue, Slough.

He had travelled there expecting to meet and later have sex with a 13-year-old child, but was instead confronted by SEROCU officers.

Investigators said Griffin had sent a series of sexually explicit images of himself and sexual messages to what he believed was a 13-year-old girl.

At the time of his arrest, Griffin was already on bail for sexual offences in Ipswich, which were being investigated by Suffolk Police.

He had committed these offences in 2017 against a 13-year-old victim and a 14-year-old victim.

He was also found in possession of a number of indecent images of children.

Speaking after Griffin was jailed, Det Insp Lisa Heaton, from SEROCU, said: “The arrest of Griffin was part of a proactive, intelligence led investigation relating to child sexual offences.

“It forms part of our continued priority to protect children from sexual exploitation and from those who seek to do them harm."

After he was sentenced, investigating officer Emily Ackers, from Suffolk Police, said: “Griffin was a manipulative and scheming individual who preyed on vulnerable teenagers for his own perverse gratification.

“I would also appeal to all parents to monitor their children’s online activities and check what apps or messaging platforms they are using."