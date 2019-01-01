Search

Man pleads guilty to making indecent images of children

PUBLISHED: 12:48 27 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:48 27 December 2019

Francis Wilson, 60, of Clarence Road, Lowestoft appeared at Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: Archant Library

A man is to be sentenced next month after pleading guilty to offences relating to indecent images of children.

Francis Wilson, 60, of Clarence Road, Lowestoft appeared at Ipswich Crown Court last Friday, December 20, to answer three counts of making indecent images of children.

These were in connection with category A, category B and category C images, and he pleaded guilty to all three offences.

Police said that Wilson was arrested on December 5 2018 after officers from the Internet Child Abuse Investigation Team attended a property in the town and arrested him on suspicion of possession of indecent images of children.

He was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

A search of the property was carried out and a number of electronic devices were subsequently seized for examination.

Wilson was subsequently charged and after pleading guilty he will be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court week commencing January 27.

