Lowestoft man denies stealing police van from outside station

Lowestoft Police Station. Picture: Conor Matchett Archant

A man accused of taking a marked police van from outside a station, which was later found abandoned 15 miles away, is due to stand trial next year.

Sean Warman, 27, appeared before Ipswich Crown Court on Monday and denied aggravated vehicle taking.

Prosecutor Michael Crimp, outlining the charge, said the Vauxhall van was allegedly taken without knowledge of the owner on November 10 this year and driven dangerously.

Warman, of Park Road, Lowestoft, also pleaded not guilty to a count of robbery, in which he allegedly took a fast food meal from Syamash Parayil, blackmail, in which he allegedly made an unwarranted demand for cash with menaces from Marian Muntenu, and driving while disqualified.

Suffolk Police said the police van was taken from Lowestoft on the evening of November 10 and found in Bungay at about 1am the next day after officers received several calls about it being driven erratically.

Warman, who spoke only to confirm his personal details and to enter his not guilty pleas, was bailed to appear at Ipswich Crown Court for a pre-trial review hearing on April 25 next year.

Judge Rupert Overbury said Warman’s trial would be heard in May and last two to three days.