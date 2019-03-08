Search

Trial date set for man accused of firearm charge

PUBLISHED: 11:30 02 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:30 02 September 2019

Normanshurst Close in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

The trial of a man who was arrested after parts of an estate in Lowestoft was evacuated by police will take place early next year.

Hicks' trial will take place at Ipswich Crown Court in the new year. Picture: Archant libraryHicks' trial will take place at Ipswich Crown Court in the new year. Picture: Archant library

Clinton Hicks, 59, of Normanshurst Close, Lowestoft, appeared via a prison video link at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday, September 2.

Hicks, who was represented by Edward Renvoize, pleaded not guilty to possessing a prohibited firearm and possessing a prohibited weapon on July 28.

No application for bail was made at the hearing.

Hicks was remanded in custody and his trial - which is expected to last three days - will take place at Ipswich Crown Court on January 27.

A further case management hearing will take place on October 18.

Hicks was told he would be able to attend that hearing via a prison video link.

