Man cleared of drug offences

PUBLISHED: 17:14 06 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:14 06 February 2020

Ipswich Crown Court

Ipswich Crown Court



A Lowestoft man accused of driving two drug dealers around the town in his car has been cleared by a jury.

Dean Francis, 40, of Jenkins Green, Lowestoft, pleaded not guilty at Ipswich Crown Court to being in possession of cocaine and heroin with intent to supply.

The court heard that after Francis's car was stopped on Roman Road, Lowestoft in March last year one of his passengers was found to be in possession of drugs worth more than £1,600 - including 94 wraps of cocaine and 38 of heroin.

Karl Voltz, prosecuting, claimed that Francis was a "knowing participant in a joint enterprise to supply drugs."

He said Francis was a heroin user and he alleged the defendant would have been rewarded for driving the two drug dealers around in his car with free wraps of heroin.

Steven Dyble, for Francis, said no connection had been found between Francis and a mobile phone that was recovered by police in a rear footwell of the car.

During the trial Francis claimed he had been asked to give the men a lift and hadn't known they were involved in drug dealing.

