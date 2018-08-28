Search

Alleged disqualified driver charged with stealing police van

PUBLISHED: 10:55 12 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:39 12 November 2018

An alleged disqualified driver has been charged with seven offences after a marked police van was stolen on Saturday.

Sean Warman, 27, of Park Road, Lowestoft was arrested early Sunday morning after the Vauxhall Vivaro van was found abandoned in Bungay.

The police vehicle was spotted being driven in Lowestoft, Pakefield, Kessingland as well as Halesworth before it was left behind.

At about 1am on Sunday, police were called to Bungay after a member of the community spotted the marked police van.

Warman was arrested at 9.25am in Bungay on Sunday and taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

He has since been charged with seven offences including aggravated vehicle taking and dangerous driving, blackmail, robbery, driving while disqualified as well as driving without insurance.

The Lowestoft man has also been charged with two counts of impersonating a police constable.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear before Norwich Magistrates’ Court today.

