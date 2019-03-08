Man charged with animal cruelty after alleged dog attack

A man has been charged with animal cruelty after allegedly attacking a dog.

Darren Wood, from Lowestoft, was arrested by Suffolk Police on Thursday, August 29, following an alleged incident on Old Market Street.

The 46-year-old, who lives on High Street, was arrested just before 6pm and was taken to the Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre on suspicion of animal cruelty. He was charged on Friday afternoon, August 30.

Woods has been remanded in custody to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court on Saturday morning.

The dog was handed into the care of the RSPCA.