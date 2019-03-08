Search

Man charged with animal cruelty after alleged dog attack

PUBLISHED: 16:43 30 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:43 30 August 2019

Darren Wood, from Lowestoft was arrested by police on Thursday. Picture Google Maps

Archant

A man has been charged with animal cruelty after allegedly attacking a dog.

Darren Wood, from Lowestoft, was arrested by Suffolk Police on Thursday, August 29, following an alleged incident on Old Market Street.

The 46-year-old, who lives on High Street, was arrested just before 6pm and was taken to the Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre on suspicion of animal cruelty. He was charged on Friday afternoon, August 30.

Woods has been remanded in custody to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court on Saturday morning.

The dog was handed into the care of the RSPCA.

